Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

As Minnesota’s baby boomer population begins to retire, Axios’ Nick Halter writes that there will not be enough workers to fill those jobs. In 2021, boomers accounted for 46% of the state’s workforce, dropping to 17% in 2022.

Tuesday the Minneapolis City Council voted unanimously to set aside a plan to move the Third Police Precinct downtown to Century Plaza, per Star Tribune. This comes just a day after Mayor Jacob Frey wrote a letter urging action from the council or granting him, “…the authority to make it myself.”

From Minnesota Reformer: The number of Minnesotans working from home in 2022 was at 17.2%, a large jump from 6.4% in 2019 showing that telework remains popular as employers look for employees to return to office.

Kare11’s John Croman reports that Gov. Tim Walz has met with DFL lawmakers regarding the school resource officer issue. Croman posted on X that the governor seems to be in favor of “more messaging to police about what the law actually does, rather than a special session to change the law.”

MPR reports that a group of people with signs filled with white supremacist rhetoric gathered on a pedestrian bridge over Highway 12 in Wayzata over the weekend.

The University of Minnesota and the Minnesota Department of Health were on the receiving end of a $17.5 million award to help the Center for Disease Control establish a national outbreak response network, per KAAL-TV.

From Kare11: The Minnie MAPCO mannequin along with the red Porsche that have become a fixture along I-94 for more than four decades has been removed.

The head trainer for the Twins and an assistant trainer for the Timberwolves, are being cited and fined by state regulators for working without being properly licensed last year, per Star Tribune.

HealthPartners has broken ground in Woodbury for a new specialty center, KSTP reports.