Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Via WCCO: The University of Minnesota confirmed on Thursday that a 2021 breach of a university database may have compromised personal information of students and staff dating back to 1989.

Via MPR News: The Minnesota Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments for Nov. 2 on a petition that seeks to bar former President Donald Trump from appearing on Minnesota ballots next year.

Via Bring Me the News: The Minnesota Department of Health has released the results of testing it conducted on water samples collected from the Stillwater Prison. MDH tested samples from every cell block, common areas, kitchen, recreational areas and other indoor and outdoor areas. The testing concluded that the water at the prison complies with federal Safe Drinking Water Act standards, MDH says.

Krystal Frasier at KSTP is reporting the latest drought data released early Thursday morning by the U.S. Drought Monitor shows extreme drought now covers more than a quarter of Minnesota – 26.07%, to be exact.

Via FOX 9: The Minnesota Twins announced single game, post season tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 22.

Bob Timmons at the Star Tribune reports Chuck Black, of Belgrade, Montana, has won the prestigious federal duck stamp contest with his painting of a northern pintail. Black grew up in Stillwater sketching waterfowl.