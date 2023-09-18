After 30 years, Tom Lyden will leave Fox9

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Tom Lyden is leaving Fox9 this Thursday. Star Tribune reports that the long-time investigative reporter will be moving to California to care for his mother.

One person is in the hospital following a house explosion in Isanti County Monday morning, WCCO reports.

Midway is losing a retail giant: TJ Maxx will close the St. Paul location in early October, Bring Me The News reports.

DFL State Sen. Clare Oumou Verbeten spoke with Teen Vogue about the past legislative session, about being one of the state’s first Black women to be elected to the Senate and why Democrats need to capitalize on the party’s one-seat majority saying, “There’s so much good we can do.”

UnitedHealth Group will move from its headquarters in Minnetonka to Optum campus in Eden Prairie, Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reports.

Business Insider has a piece from Amena Ahmed, a recent graduate from the University of Minnesota about her move from New Jersey in 2019 and why she doesn’t regret it, or plan to leave. Ahmed cites public transportation, affordability, Minneapolis art and music scene, the variety of international cuisine, and more.

Lebron James visited a Rochester high school last week while in town with his son Bronny for a trip to the Mayo Clinic, per KARE11.

From Echo Press’ opinion section: Ann Bailey writes a feel-good piece showing that life is better with a cat companion.