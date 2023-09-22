AG Ellison issues memo in attempt to clear up SRO controversy

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

From MPR: To clear up recent controversy over a new law involving school resource officers, Attorney General Keith Ellison wrote an opinion stating that the law does not “limit the types of reasonable force that may be used by public officers to carry out their lawful duties.”

Thursday the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will require Minnesota, and 29 other states, to reinstate Medicaid coverage for enrollees who lost their benefits over the summer. Star Tribune reports that the agency also stated that these states need to improve their process.

Portions of the Ordean Building in downtown Duluth will be transformed into housing units and commercial space, WDIO reports.

From Fox9: A family is upset with Hennepin County Medical Center following the death of their father as they say the hospital asked a stranger to make end-of-life and organ donation decisions. The daughter claims her father died on a Friday but the family was not notified until Sunday.

In St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter presented a $13.6 million public safety plan to reduce gun violence in the city through more funding for police and other first responders, outreach workers in the community, cameras and a court diversion program, per Pioneer Press.

The City of Minneapolis will transfer a portion of city-owned land to Red Lake Nation, KSTP reports.

Associated Press writes that state officials have approved plans to expand a solar energy project to power more than 150,000 homes, one of the largest in the country.

A new apple has just dropped: Kare11 reports that the University of Minnesota has unveiled MN33, a new variety of apple with a crisp, juicy texture and “occasional tropical overtones.”