Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

As school districts part ways with school resource officers following the passage of a law the restricts certain holds on students, WCCO reports that Gov. Tim Walz is considering calling a special session on the issue. Republicans in the Legislature have been calling for a special session while the DFL chair believes that the issue can wait to be resolved next session.

The New York Times takes a look at how Minnesota farmers “blew through (state) limits” as they increased irrigation use during 2021 when drought conditions worsened.

From Star Tribune: Over the weekend inmates at Stillwater state refused to return to their cells as they protested over conditions in the prison. The protest prompted the prison to go into lockdown and state officials say the incident highlights how the staffing shortage is affecting the conditions for inmates.

A study out of the University of Minnesota, Duluth shows that wildfires are negatively impacting the water quality of lakes in northern Minnesota, per MPR.

St. Cloud Live reports that area schools are seeing a decrease in suspensions of Black students as the district works to reduce suspension rates. Black students in the district makeup 46% of the student body and accounted for 66% of out-of-school suspensions and 67% of in-school suspensions in 2023.

Minnesota North Stars legend Brad Maxwell died Saturday after a battle with lung cancer, Kare11 reports.

Police are investigating after a man said he was shot at the Minnesota State Fair on Saturday. KSTP writes that there were no reports of gunfire at the fair and are looking into whether the incident is connected to a separate incident of shots being fired outside of the fairgrounds.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, wants to build a data center in Rosemount, Bring Me the News reports.

WCCO reports that the personal information of students in St. Louis Park was accidentally shared with families in the district via email.

A cow in the middle of the road caused a two-car collision in Mower County over the weekend, KAAL-TV reports.