Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Katie Wermus at Fox 9 reports the Hennepin County Attorney’s office is reviewing the investigation into Ricky Cobb II’s death. Cobb was shot to death by a Minnesota State Patrol officer on July 31.

Target will hire nearly 100,000 workers for the upcoming holiday season. Reuters writes that a recent report shows that increased labor costs and weak spending could result in retailers hiring the lowest number of seasonal workers since 2008.

Harry Boucha, a Minnesota hockey legend, has died at 72, Kare11 reports.

Nina Moini at MPR reports Minneapolis considers a second tiny-home project on Monday for homeless individuals. This consideration follows the clearing of an encampment by the Minnesota Department of Transportation late August.

It was a slow summer at Canterbury Park. The Star Tribune reports total purses fell 35% compared to 2022 and wager amounts were down 52%.

Jennifer Mayerle at WCCO will investigate the fentanyl crisis in Minnesota from the inside over the next week.

Article continues after advertisement

From Bring Me The News: A local couple that founded the Chatime is rebranding all tea shops. Niko Niko Boba shops are expected to open in late September.

Star Tribune profiled Sheila Leventhal, the woman behind Cecil’s Deli in St. Paul who not only works seven days a week, but still finds time for yoga and family.

Bring Me The Sports reports that Tonya Puckett-Miller, wife of Twins legend Kirby Puckett, has died after a battle with cancer.

Via CNN:A beef company had 58,000 pounds of ground beef recalled for possible E. coli contamination.