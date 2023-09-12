Carver County Library to debate removal of LGBTQ book

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Star Tribune reports that the Carver County Library is considering the removal of “Gender Queer: a Memoir” at a meeting Tuesday. Libraries in Minnesota, and across the country, continue to see a rise in calls to ban books centered on sexuality and gender identity.

Stone Arch Bridge will close for the next two summers as crews work to make repairs, WCCO reports. The 3rd Avenue bridge next to Stone Arch is set to reopen next month.

WDIO reports that the Western Lake Superior Watershed is now in a drought warning meaning that, “water resources are particularly stressed... and water conservation measures are especially important.”

A special election will take place on Dec. 5 to fill Rep. Ruth Richardson’s now-vacant seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives, KSTP writes.

Officials in Olmsted County are considering turning an apartment building in Rochester into a shelter for those experiencing homelessness, KTTC writes.

Axios’ Torey Van Oot looks into the abundance of new bars and restaurants to one of the state’s fastest-growing cities: Lakeville.

From Racket: Former Minnesotan Jerard Fagerberg reflects on the eight things he misses most about the Twin Cities after moving away.

Gas prices in Minnesota have jumped more than 30 cents over the last week, Kare11 reports.