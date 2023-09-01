Champlin City Council considers secession from Hennepin County

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The City of Champlin is considering seceding from Hennepin County, KSTP writes. Mayor Ryan Sabas said it feels like the city is “just an ATM” but Hennepin County isn’t “making deposits here back to the city of Champlin.”

A lawsuit was filed against an apartment complex in Dinkytown after the landlord promised students the apartments would be open by the start of the fall semester at the U of M. Kare11 reports that the landlord is “making it up to students” by offering two options to either receive a $150 gift card per day if they find their own accommodations until move-in or an $80 gift card per day if they use alternate accommodations offered by the landlord.

WCCO reports that police have arrested a man suspected of being involved in multiple “near misses” in south Minneapolis. The man is also suspected to be the same person that dragged an officer behind a vehicle last weekend.

The First Feline has gone missing. Fox9 reports that Gov. Tim Walz’s cat is missing from his St. Paul home.

Article continues after advertisement

Carleton College is ending legacy admissions following the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action, Star Tribune reports.

MPR reports that the Leech Lake band of Ojibwe has legalized adult-use recreational cannabis, consistent with Minnesota state law.

Also from WCCO: Minnesota regulators have voted to conduct an environmental review for a proposed carbon pipeline that would pass through southern Minnesota.

Drought conditions have worsened across the state, Bring Me The News reports.