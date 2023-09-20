‘Concerning messages’ to Edina school prompt closure of three campuses

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Three Edina Public School campuses are closed Wednesday after “concerning messages” were left on the voicemail at Normandale Elementary School, per WCCO. This comes one week after a 17-year-old boy posted a threat to Snapchat prompting Edina High School and Valley View Middle School to switch to e-learning for the day.

A plan to convert a hotel in Dakota County into a homeless shelter has stalled following community testimony Tuesday. Pioneer Press reports that community members who attended the meeting expressed concerns over drug and alcohol use, safety and the cost of the project.

A similar plan in Rochester is also facing concerns from community members. KTTC writes that the plan to convert the Residences at Old Town Hall into affordable housing and a homeless shelter is dividing the community with some asking for county leaders to slow the process.

In Wisconsin, the Associated Press reports that the Republican-controlled Legislature adjourned a special session after less than a minute, refusing to take action on a $1 billion package that would ensure the continuation of a pandemic-era child care program, funding for the University of Wisconsin and create a paid family leave program.

Article continues after advertisement

Minneapolis’ Gai Noi has been featured on the New York Times Restaurant List. “Gai Noi is the most noteworthy restaurant yet opened by the veteran Twin Cities chef Ann Ahmed, mainly because she has never leaned so hard into her native Lao cuisine,” the Times writes.

The Hennepin County Board has approved a $991.3 million maximum property tax levy, a 6.5% increase from 2022, per KSTP.

Would you like a rare Bob Ross painting to hang in your home? Do you have an extra $10 million laying around? MPR reports that Ross’ “A Walk in the Woods” piece has been listed for $9.85 million by Ryan Nelson, owner of the Modern Artifact gallery in Minneapolis.