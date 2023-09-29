Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

A lawsuit filed against TKO Construction Services in Coon Rapids alleges that the company refused to hire Black people, women, and people over 40-years-old stating “some clients do not want them.” WCCO reports that a recruiter who worked for TKO in 2018 was forced to resign when they refused to cooperate with the company’s hiring practices.

The Minnesota Department of Health has reported 15,000 deaths from COVID in Minnesota as of Thursday, Kare11’s Nassir Akailvi writes.

Pioneer Press reports that Hastings Creamery is being sued by Valley Acres Dairy for failure to pay for more than $800,000 of milk received between April 1 and August 15 of this year. Hastings Creamery recently shuttered operations after 110 years.

A state official told MPR’s Cathy Wurzer that if the government shuts down Oct. 1, those using supplemental nutrition program for women, infants, and children (WIC) benefits can continue to do so. “We plan to continue business as usual for as long as we can with the program,” Kate Franken said on Minnesota Now.

From KSTP: The Seward Community Co-op has reached a tentative deal with its union, narrowly avoiding a strike just one day after one was authorized.

What does Hurricane Katrina have to do with a diner in Dodge County? WCCO has a story about how a Louisiana man sold his 50’s style diner to Tom Kramer of Hayfield after he reached out in hopes of buying a vintage Coca-Cola machine.