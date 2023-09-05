Crews battle wildfire in Carlton County

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Dana Thiede at KARE-11 reports firefighters are back on the scene of a wildfire in northern Minnesota to finish the job they started Monday night when flames blacked dozens of acres and threatened a number of homes.

Also from Thiede at KARE-11: Gisela Castro Medina, a former friend and confidant of ex-GOP strategist Anton “Tony” Lazzaro, was sentenced to three years in federal prison Tuesday for her role in recruiting underage, vulnerable girls to have sex with him.

Catharine Richert at MPRNews reports on geothermal wells being drilled in front of Rochester’s city hall as part of the city’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 100% over the next three decades.

Briana Bierschbach at the Star Tribune is reporting some tax rebate checks from the state of Minnesota appear to be coming from the state of Montana.

Article continues after advertisement

Tommy Wiita at Bring Me the News reports a $2 million Powerball-winning ticket was sold in Avon for the Saturday drawing, and it remains unclaimed as of Tuesday.

Jack Dura at the Associated Press reports longtime Minnesota political reporter Gene Lahammer has died at 90.

#LocalAngle on the passing of singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett on Friday at age 76:

We were saddened to learn of the passing of Jimmy Buffett. He performed on behalf of President Carter in both ’76 & ’80. In July, 1977, Buffett visited the White House and V.P. Mondale. (NLC2149.05) pic.twitter.com/KN6Gf6bIwm — Jimmy Carter Presidential Library (@CarterLibrary) September 2, 2023