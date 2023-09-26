Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Derrick Thompson, son of former lawmaker John Thompson, is in the process of negotiating a plea deal with prosecutors over a crash that killed five. Kare11 writes that after a court hearing Monday, a judge scheduled another hearing for Nov. 21 as negotiations continue.

An apartment building in Dinkytown is facing even more controversy. Fox9 reports that the subcontractors who worked on the building are claiming that they never received full pay. The building that they worked on was supposed to be finished before the school year started which left students without housing to start the semester.

MPR’s news editor Mike Mulcahy is retiring after 40 years. In an interview with Star Tribune, Mulcahy said he’s “old and tired” and that recent politics “has gotten kind of ugly.”

The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center is in desperate need of help. Duluth News Tribune reports that the DECC has asked the City Council for $1 million line of credit as the facility’s reserves has fallen to $891,00.

Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen is proposing to utilize Grand Marais law enforcement employees county-wide as the department struggles to hire new deputies, per WTIP.

Via KVVR: In Moorhead, an advocacy group is fighting against new e-pull tab laws that they say will harm charities, small businesses, and communities.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar spoke with Salon about taking on Big Pharma, her book “AntiTrust: Taking on Monopoly Power from the Gilded Age to the Digital Age,” and more in a 17-minute interview.

From MPR: The need for mental health counselors in Minnesota schools continues to increase. A federal grant is hoping to recruit more people into the profession to fill the growing need.

On his visit to Minnesota, Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre praised the resilience of the state’s Somali community, per Sahan Journal.