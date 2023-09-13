Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

From Star Tribune: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s budget proposal calls for $7.6 million and 34 new positions across four departments to aid in the court-mandated reform of the Minneapolis Police Department.

The New Yorker has a profile on author Kate DiCamillio about her southern roots, her move to Minnesota and her prolific career as a writer.

Aaron Rodgers may play for the New York Jets now but he still caused heartache in Wisconsin on Monday. A tweet from David Hill shows the moment patrons at a bar in Milwaukee realized the Jets had won in overtime after the bar had offered offered free drinks in the event of a Jets loss. Patrons started running up their bar tab once Rodgers was removed from the game with an Achilles injury.

From KSTP: Following a fight at Mankato East High School last week, one local mom is calling for the return of school resource officers to the school and believes the new law is an “overreach.”

Minnesota Talon nickel mine has received a second federal grant, this time $2.06 million from the U.S. Department of Defense, per Star Tribune.

South Dakota officials have joined North Dakota in denying a permit application for a carbon dioxide pipeline through the state, Pioneer Press reports. The proposed pipeline would also pass through southern Minnesota and Iowa.

A former Superior gymnastics coach has pleaded guilty to child sexual assault charges in St. Louis County, Duluth News Tribune reports.

Fox9 writes that a recent study shows that Minnesotans must make at least $67,830 to be considered middle class, a slightly higher income than in neighboring states.

Pioneer Press reports that a number of Black business owners in St. Paul had help from DFL lawmakers with a letter writing campaign to Congress to detail obstacles they face.

