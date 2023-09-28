Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Lou Raguse at KARE-11 reports a week after Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison issued a legal interpretation clarifying the new law affecting school resource officers in Minnesota, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty has sent police chiefs in the county her own interpretation, differing on key issues.

Randy Furst at the Star Tribune reports U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright has ruled that a lawsuit by Twin Cities journalists against the Minneapolis Police Department may proceed, citing evidence that officers deliberately targeted journalists and engaged in persistent, unconstitutional misconduct during demonstrations in the aftermath of George Floyd’s 2020 murder.

Via the Associated Press: Delta Air Lines is rethinking changes it already announced to its loyalty program, with CEO Ed Bastian saying it went too far trying to address a surge in the ranks of elite frequent flyers.

Via WCCO: A bicyclist is recovering after getting hit by a school bus driver on Interstate 35E near University Avenue in St. Paul Wednesday night.

Paul Walsh at the Star Tribune reports Twin Cities psychologist Charles Howard Jorenby is going to prison for two years for falsely collecting $819,000 from the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community for counseling services he did not provide.

Aaron Keller at Twin Cities Business remembers two remarkable Minneapolis design pioneers: Miranda Moss and Peter Seitz, who died eight days apart.

Via KSTP: An Anoka man is aiming to set yet another pumpkin record. This year, Travis Gienger’s pumpkin is more than 21 feet around and will compete in the heaviest pumpkin contest.