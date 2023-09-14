Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

From Duluth News Tribune: Following an investigation of Tony Downs Food Company in Madelia, a district court is ordering a $300,000 fine and compliance with state child labor laws. This comes after the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry found at least eight children employed by the company and operating meat-processing equipment.

In Eagan, county officials want to purchase the Norwood Inn & Suites to be turned into a homeless shelter. Star Tribune writes that leaders believe a more permanent solution is needed to address the issue as current, short-term policies aren’t working.

Local law enforcement organizations are again calling for a special session to discuss changes to a new state law prohibiting the use of restraints on students, KSTP reports.

Eastlake Craft Brewery in Midtown Global Market will close, citing the lasting impacts of the pandemic and civil unrest in 2020, per Bring Me The News.

Waseca County News reports the closure of the Yellow Mushroom restaurant, highlighting how labor shortages are impacting local businesses.

MPR spoke with Alice Lee, a 13-year-old from North Oaks who is the youngest American girl to become an international chess master.

Two invasive insects have been reported in Minnesota. WCCO reports that for the first time, people reported sighting an Asiatic garden beetle and an elm seed bug to the Department of Agriculture.

From Kare11: A 19-year-old man is in custody and charged after allegedly holding his girlfriend prisoner in her St. Catherine University dorm for three days while he sexually assaulted, strangled and waterboarded her.