Measure to repeal ranked choice voting on Minnetonka ballot this fall

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Tom Hauser at KSTP is reporting Minnetonka residents will vote this November on whether or not to continue using ranked choice voting. Ranked choice voting passed in the city in 2020, with 55% of residents voting for it.

Reg Chapman at WCCO reports Cynthia Johnson was sharing her horror and heartbreak after she lost her son, Vintrez, in a Minneapolis shooting, and then was nearly shot herself at the same spot.

Samantha Fischer at KARE-11 reports that St. Louis Park Pubic Schools has announced Superintendent Dr. Astein Osei is stepping down from his position, and the district’s director of student services has agreed to temporarily serve in his place.

Alex V. Cipolle at MPR News is reporting the Carver County Library Board voted to keep “Gender Queer: A Memoir” available to check out after dozens of supporters of the book testified during a public hearing.

Article continues after advertisement

Via FOX 9: Minneapolis Animal Care and Control is waving adoption fees on Friday as a part of its “Clear the Shelter” event in hopes of helping animals find their forever homes.

Steve Floyd at the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder has a great photo gallery from last weekend’s Selby Avenue JazzFest.