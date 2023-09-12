Metro Transit union members vote to authorize strike

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

WCCO staff is reporting that 94% of Metro Transit union members voted to authorize a strike after the contract ended July 31. According to the union newsletter, the Metropolitan Council refuses to give workers a “real raise.”

Fox 9 staff reports St. Paul Public Schools warned families of a potential data security breach resulting in unauthorized access to student data. Similar incidents have occurred at the University of Minnesota and Minneapolis Public Schools, among others.

Lauran Neergaard at the Associated Press reports updated COVID-19 vaccines were approved Monday by the Food and Drug Administration. Adults and children as young as 6 months are cleared to receive the vaccination, and the flu shot can be given during the same visit. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention will decide on Tuesday who needs the updated shots most.

Kirsti Marohn at MPR News reports Shell “strategically suspended” subsidiary Nature Energy’s plan to build several large-scale digesters in Minnesota. The digesters would convert methane, a greenhouse gas, released from cow manure into renewable energy.

Via WCCO: Broadcast journalist Karen Boros died at age 82. Boros covered politics for WCCO-TV in the 1980s. Her funeral will be held Sept. 21.

Mark Zdechlik and Dana Ferguson at MPR are reporting that a Minnesotan group, Free Speech for People, filed a lawsuit Tuesday to keep former President Donald Trump off the 2024 ballot. The lawsuit contends the Constitution’s 14th Amendment bars Trump from holding another federal elected office.