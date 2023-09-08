Minneapolis City Council votes to send Third Precinct location proposal back to committee

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Samantha Fischer and Morgan Wolfe at KARE-11 report just days after the Minneapolis City Council voted to approve plans to move the police department’s First and Third Precincts into Century Plaza downtown, they’ve now walked back those plans and instead, voted to move the issue back to committee for further review.

Via WCCO: Gas prices in Minnesota are predicted to increase by 50 cents to $1 over the coming days. A refinery outage may be to blame.

Regina Medina at MPR News is reporting the Minnesota State Fair is hoping this year will be the last year Skyglider riders throw bras and underwear, etc., onto the roof of the Kemps Little Farm Hands exhibit.

Anthony Lonetree, Briana Bierschbach and Eder Campuzano at the Star Tribune covered yesterday’s press conference at the Minnesota State Capitol. Student and parent advocates rose to defend a controversial new state law on student restraints — and to say “no” to a possible special legislative session on the issue.

Adam Uren at Bring Me the News has the Twin Cities radio ratings for August 2023.

Chris Riemenschneider at the Star Tribune reviewed the Pretenders’ “soon-to-be-legendary” set at 7th St. Entry on Thursday night.

Drew Magary at Defector has his annual hilarious and insightful 2023 edition of Why Your Team Sucks: Minnesota Vikings.