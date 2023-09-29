Minnesota health plan rates to rise as much as 5.5% for 2024

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Christopher Snowbeck at the Star Tribune reports the state Commerce Department announced rates Friday for the individual market, where 3% of state residents buy coverage. Premiums on health insurance policies sold to individuals will increase on average between 1.9% and 5.5% next year in Minnesota.

Sven Sundgaard at MPR News reports the average temperature for the month of September so far in the Twin Cities sits at 68.8 degrees through Sept. 28. If that holds, it ties the No. 1 spot that stood for 126 years.

Tommy Wiita at Bring Me the News is reporting police in Golden Valley are investigating an alleged “safety threat” made on social media involving Breck School on Thursday.

Via FOX 9: Both directions of Highway 55 between Highway 169 and Highway 100 in Golden Valley will be closed starting on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 6 a.m. until Saturday, Oct. 14, at 6 a.m.

Arthur Chi’en at FOX5 New York reports New York Gov. Kathy Hochul lamented the announcement by the retail giant Target that it will close its East Harlem store because of shoplifting: “I find this is disheartening they’ve decided they’ve had enough and they’re leaving.”

Kelly Smith at the Star Tribune remembers Mike Lynch, the acclaimed Minneapolis painter whose career spanned 70 years and has been featured in art museums and galleries across Minnesota. Lynch died Sept. 8 at the age of 85.