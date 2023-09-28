Minnesota hospitals report 21 deaths, 178 serious injuries caused by errors

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

From Star Tribune: Citing the workforce shortage and increased pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota hospitals reported 178 serious injuries and 21 avoidable deaths due to surgical errors. Overall, the state reported 572 avoidable errors out of more than 500,000 procedures.

Two weeks after being accidentally released from an Indiana jail, Kevin Mason, a the suspect in the 2021 shooting at Shiloh Temple, was arrested in South St. Paul, per NBC News.

As the chances of a federal government shutdown grows more likely, MPR reports that food shelves across Minnesota are bracing for increased demand. Food pantries are already seeing higher-than-usual demand and are struggling to keep up.

Via KTTC: Albert Lea is joining a growing list of cities in getting rid of late fees for adult library materials.

Want to go to Miami but don’t want to travel that far? Just try Winona. KSTP writes that a new advertising campaign from the city is dubbing Winona, “The Miami of Minnesota.”

Woodbury will build a new service center east of I-494 after the Washington County Board approved a contract earlier this week, per Pioneer Press.

After 43 years, Emma Krumbee’s apple orchard in Belle Plaine is closed. Bring Me The News reports that the City Council has voted to buy the former orchard for $1.85 million.

Also from Bring Me The News: An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a Target bathroom in Otsego.

Vikings fans: South Dakota really wants you to visit. KELOLAND News reports that Travel South Dakota is spending close to $300,000 on in-game advertising at U.S. Bank Stadium to boost tourism to the state.