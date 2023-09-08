Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Regardless of immigration status, people living in Minnesota are now eligible to apply for a driver’s license, but won’t be able to receive the license until Oct. 1. Associated Press reports that approximately 81,000 people will be eligible under the new law.

Authorities believe that a double murder-suicide may be the cause of death for three people found at a Breezy Point resort earlier this week, KAXE reports.

KVVR writes that close to 40 DFL lawmakers are opposing a potential special session to discuss a new law dealing with physical restraints used in schools.

The Minneapolis City Council has approved an agreement to sell the Roof Depot site in south Minneapolis to the East Phillips Institute to be transformed into an indoor urban farm, per Kare11.

MPR’s Dana Ferguson reports that the push has started for Minnesota to allow terminally ill patients to end their lives.

A proposed tax hike in St. Paul would be used to update roads, park maintenance, and build new facilities, Axios’ Torey Van Oot writes.

H. Jiahong Pan with Minnesota Reformer has a comprehensive look at all of the Minnesota projects that will be funded through a federal infrastructure bill including work on the Memorial/Broadway bridge.

Attorney General Keith Ellison is investigating more than 50 student loan companies that are suspected of violating consumer-protection laws, Bring Me The News reports.

Stribbers Chloe Johnson and Christopher Bondracek have an update on current drought conditions, which are the worst they’ve been in two years.