Planned Parenthood resumes offering abortions in Wisconsin

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Scott Bauer at the Associated Press is reporting that Planned Parenthood will resume offering abortions in Wisconsin next week after a judge ruled that an 1849 law that seemingly banned the procedure actually didn’t apply to abortions.

Janet Moore at the Star Tribune reports that, following a pause in funding, the Met Council approved a $75 million grant to jump-start the Blue Line light-rail extension between downtown Minneapolis and Brooklyn Park.

Quinn Gorham at KEYC reports Attorney General Keith Ellison has convened a new task force to look at ways to protect workers from wrongly being labeled “independent contractors.”

Peter Passi at the Duluth News Tribune covered the first public forum between Duluth mayoral candidates Mayor Emily Larson and her challenger, Roger Reinert.

Pauleen Le at WCCO reports a fire tore through the Hastings Creamery building Wednesday night and after several hours of firefighting was extinguished Thursday morning. The creamery ceased operations last month.

Matt Sepic at MPR News has the story of Anthony Bradford, the first person to buy a home using St. Paul’s Inheritance Fund, a new program aimed at rebuilding intergenerational wealth for the descendants of Rondo residents and business owners.

Heidi Holtan and Andrew Dziengel at KAXE announced “Tuba Odyssey – The Journey of InnerTuba” will take place Friday, Sept. 15, at 7:30 p.m. featuring Jon Hodkin, a Scottish man who has been traveling by tricycle with his tuba trailer from the Mississippi Delta to the source of the Mississippi River. The Bemidji Area Community Band, BSU Symphonic Band and BSU Wind Ensemble will perform under the direction of Nick White.

Laura Yuen remembers Steve, a one-eyed female cat, who’s obituary reads “she ran the Sheridan neighborhood of NE Minneapolis with an iron fist-paw.”