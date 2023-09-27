Second inmate dies at Hennepin County Jail in as many weeks

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Tommy Wiita at Bring Me the News reports a second inmate has died in as many weeks at the Hennepin County Jail, following a reported “medical incident” on Tuesday. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said a 36-year-old man in custody was found unresponsive in his bed.

Becky Z. Dernbach at Sahan Journal reports the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office is considering criminal charges against the founder of a popular Minnesota charter school accounting firm over allegations that he stole $42,500 from a predominantly Hmong school.

Via FOX 9: Minneapolis firefighters worked Tuesday night to free a man who was pinned underneath a light-rail train after falling onto the tracks.

Greta Kaul at the Star Tribune is reporting Ramsey County is planning to spend $6.03 million in public safety money from the state to fund four initiatives over the next four years: bail reform, a nonfatal shooting initiative, jail phone call charges and a Sheriff’s Office employee assistance program.

Brian Bakst at MPR News is reporting Gov. Tim Walz will look for a Minnesota marijuana market oversight official who has regulatory experience rather than coming from within the cannabis industry following the resignation, after one day, of Erin DuPree.

Via WCCO: Hennepin Theatre Trusts’ 2022-2023 Broadway season ended on a high note, generating nearly $115 million to the local economy.

Jeremy D. Larson at Pitchfork gives the deluxe reissue of the Replacements’ “Tim” a 10.