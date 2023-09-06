Section of Stillwater State Prison still in lockdown

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Bill Strande at KARE-11 is reporting the station has confirmed with a worker at the Stillwater State Prison on Wednesday morning that a section of the prison that remains locked down is the same area placed on lockdown this past weekend.

Via WCCO: Classes at Armstrong High School in Plymouth have been canceled Wednesday due to a sewage backup.

Via Bring Me the News: The Champlin Police Department announced it would begin staffing an officer intermittently at the Mann Theatre in Champlin after recent reports of large groups causing disruptions.

Again from WCCO: The number of convicted felons under investigation for voting in recent Wisconsin elections remains a minuscule proportion of the total ballots cast, according to a new report from the state elections commission. In the 2022 midterm, the Wisconsin Elections Commission referred 23 cases of felons voting to district attorneys.

Dee DePass at the Star Tribune reports the U.S. Department of Defense has awarded Edina-based Humanetics a $20 million contract to develop a pill that prevents radiation damage in military members and first responders impacted by events such as nuclear accidents, warfare and dirty bombs.

Anna Koenning at Southwest Voices spoke with restaurateur Harry Singh at the Minnesota State Fair about his plans to reopen his restaurant at 2653 Nicollet Ave. in September.