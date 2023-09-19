Star Tribune reports that former St. Louis Park superintendent Astein Osei resigned following a complaint from an employee alleging sexual harassment.
MPR reports that a judge in Aitkin County has dismissed charges against Winona LaDuke, Tania Aubid and Dawn Goodwin who were charged after protesting against the building of the Line 3 oil pipeline.
Drought conditions continue to worsen across the state with many lakes and rivers at historic low points, WCCO reports.
From ESPN: The first pick in the inaugural Professional Women’s Hockey League’s draft went to Minnesota who selected U.S. national team member and former Gopher, Taylor Heise.
Also from Star Tribune: Gita Sitaramiah writes that Delta Air Lines is to blame for expensive flights out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The airline accounts for 70% of flight seats at MSP, averaging $456 making it the third most expensive airport.
In federal court, a judge has dismissed four of the five claims from a former Hamline University art professor. The judge allowed the religious discrimination claim to stand, Sahan Journal reports.
KSTP’s Pafoua Yang writes that Minneapolis For A Better Police Contract spoke at Monday’s Police and Governments Oversight committee meeting where they presented recommendations — like a 50-hour cap for officers, mandatory mental health screenings and tougher requirements for field training — to improve retention within the department.