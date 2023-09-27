Target to close nine locations citing theft, safety

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The New York Times reports that Target announced the closure of nine stores in New York, California, Washington, and Seattle. The company said that theft in those locations was causing a risk to employees and customers and hurting business.

From Duluth News Tribune: Tech workers at St. Luke’s picketed Tuesday as they called for a fair contract.

The Granite Falls community is reeling following the death of Mayor Dave Smiglewski last Friday in Washington D.C. Yahoo News writes that Smiglewski had been diagnosed with ALS three years ago.

Seniors are alleging age discrimination against Life Time following the announcement that adults 65 and older will have restricted hours, per KSTP.

Via Star Tribune: Icehouse, a music venue in Minneapolis, has apologized for cancelling a Latinx dance party last-minute to instead host an after-party for comedian Dave Chappelle.

The drought is impacting apple orchards across the state. KTTC reports that orchards in southeastern Minnesota are seeing a smaller crop and a loss of pumpkins and squash due to the ongoing drought.

Bring Me The News writes that the Duluth East High School football coach has been placed on administrative leave following reports that he was “intoxicated inside the school” at a weekend volleyball tournament.

MPR’s Cathy Wurzer spoke with an actor, writer, and producer from the FX/Hulu show “Reservation Dogs,” all of whom are from Minnesota Indigenous communities.

