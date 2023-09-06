Three people found dead at north-central Minnesota resort

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Three people were found dead at the Whitebirch Resort in Breezy Point, Star Tribune reports. Details have not yet been released but law enforcement have stated that there is “no indication of any ongoing threat to the public.”

The first meeting of the commission to redesign the state flag focused on whether there would be enough time to accomplish their task. MPR reports that the idea of extending the deadline was brought up Tuesday during the meeting but some were not in favor of the idea.

The state of Minnesota will return the Upper Sioux Agency State Park back to the Dakota people over the next decade, KSTP reports.

Law enforcement in Olmsted County are conflicted on how to go about approving gun permits in the wake of the legalization of recreational cannabis. Post Bulletin writes that Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said, “Now a sheriff has a choice: Do I violate federal law or state law?”

Two teenagers from Blaine drowned in a Wisconsin lake over the weekend, per Fox9.

Article continues after advertisement

State Rep. Ruth Richardson has resigned effective immediately from the Minnesota House of Representatives, Pioneer Press reports.

The 2023 Minnesota State Fair saw 1.8 million visitors making it the 6th most attended fair ever, Star Tribune reports.

Also in fair news: WCCO says that there was a 33% increase in use of Metro Transit by fairgoers this year.

Tuesday the Minneapolis City Council approved a plan to move the Third Precinct downtown to Century Plaza, Star Tribune reports. What will happen to the current precinct that was torched following the murder of George Floyd is still not clear.

Rice Street Gardens is at risk as the land it sits on will soon be redeveloped. Sahan Journal reports that the garden provides food and socialization for many immigrant families in the area.