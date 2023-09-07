U.S. District Court Judge dismisses Twin Metals Minnesota lawsuit

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Dan Kraker at MPR News reports U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper has dismissed a lawsuit that Twin Metals Minnesota filed last year to try to revive its stalled attempt to develop a proposed $1.7 billion copper-nickel mine on the doorstep of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

Ryan Raiche at KSTP is reporting a series of phone calls secretly recorded by a track inspector-turned-whistleblower at Burlington Northern Santa Fe is raising more questions about the safety culture at Minnesota’s largest railroad.

From Emily Baude, also at KSTP: DFL Second Vice Chairwoman Shivanthi Sathanandan said she was injured after being attacked by a group of armed men who carjacked her in the driveway of her Minneapolis home on Tuesday. Sathanandan said she suffered a broken leg, deep lacerations on her head, and cuts and bruises all over her body.

Via WCCO: A utility pole caught fire in a construction area near Interstate 494 eastbound and Bush Lake Road in the south metro Thursday morning.

Bill Strande at KARE-11 reports St. Paul Regional Water Services issued a news release requesting “increased water conservation measures” from its customers, involving odd/even watering and watering time restrictions.

Jon Bream at the Star Tribune profiles Joyann Parker, whom he describes as “one of the Twin Cities best and busiest singers,” about her new single “Sconnie Girl.”