UAW president calls for strike expansion into Minnesota and Wisconsin

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Via WCCO: United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain on Friday called for a strike expansion at General Motors and Stellantis parts distribution facilities, including a Stellantis distribution center in Plymouth, Minnesota and a General Motors facility in Hudson, Wisconsin.

Brooks Johnson at the Star Tribune is reporting 3M will pay $9.6 million to settle allegations its employees sold products to an Iranian entity in violation of U.S. sanctions.

Andrew Hazzard at Sahan Journal reports on the release of a recent study showing Minnesota is missing out on millions of dollars in potential economic activity and generating unnecessary pollution by not recycling the majority of its electronic waste.

Briana Bierschbach at the Star Tribune reports a panel of federal judges says the government didn’t violate Mike Lindell’s constitutional rights when FBI agents seized his phone last year in the drive-thru line at a Mankato Hardee’s.

Article continues after advertisement

Matt Sepic at MPR News has the story of Memorialize the Movement, a group that collected and preserved hundreds of plywood murals from the George Floyd protests, and how they found a permanent home for them.

Nick Healy at the Mankato Free Press recalls “Forging Ahead,” and other F. Scott Fitzgerald stories set in St. Paul.