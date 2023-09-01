UCare to pay U of M $100 million in lawsuit settlement

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Christopher Snowbeck at the Star Tribune is reporting UCare will pay $100 million to support a variety of health care programs at the University of Minnesota, while the U will relinquish its majority on the HMO’s board of directors, as part of a legal settlement that redesigns their long-standing collaboration.

Via WCCO: According to the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association, the group that represents 87 elected county sheriffs, they are “optimistically working with stakeholders to pursue a solution” that has prompted uncertainty with SROs in the state’s schools.

Brian Bakst at MPR News reports plans are advancing near the Minnesota State Capitol building to tear down a century-old building once used in Model-T vehicle assembly, to drastically overhaul another structure almost as old that serves as a legislative hub and to consider demolition of a third office tower that’s never drawn architectural affection.

Paul Walsh at the Star Tribune is reporting DFL state Rep. Dan Wolgamott of St. Cloud has admitted to being drunk when a state trooper pulled him over this summer just outside Mora. The plea agreement calls for a 45-day jail term to be set aside for two years, a $400 fine and various other requirements, which he said he has already met.

Via KSTP: Friday, the newly created Professional Women’s Hockey League named the general managers for its inaugural six franchises, tabbing retired United States national team captain and Eagan native Natalie Darwitz as the lead executive for Minnesota’s team.

Article continues after advertisement

Via FOX 9: The Minnesota DNR announced it will host a free parks day on Saturday, Sept. 9. The DNR typically holds four days like this per year, giving Minnesotans a chance to enjoy nature.