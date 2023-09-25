Weekend rains cause flooding in Duluth

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Dana Thiede at KARE-11 reports more than four inches of precipitation fell on the Twin Ports Saturday into Sunday, leaving some roads submerged at best, and washed out at worst. There was so much rain that sewers filled up completely, lifting heavy manhole covers into the air.

Erin Doherty at Axios reports Rep. Dean Phillips said in a podcast released Monday that he’s “considering” challenging President Biden for the Democratic Party’s nomination in 2024.

Vineeta Sawkar on the WCCO Morning News spoke with Erin DuPree, who resigned one day after her appointment to lead Minnesota’s office of Cannabis Management: “Had I been allowed to speak to the people that were writing the articles, they would have looked a lot differently, because they would have been able to hear what was actually going on in those situations.”

Tommy Wiita at Bring Me the News reports boat manufacturer Alumacraft has announced 68 job cuts in St. Peter.

Via the Pioneer Press: Arlen Erdahl, a former Minnesota secretary of state, died at 92 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Judd Legum at Popular Information examines the differences in Senate Democratic leadership’s wait-and-see attitude toward Sen. Bob Menendez versus the calls for resignation aimed at Sen. Al Franken in 2017.

Keith Harris at Racket discusses the four-disc remixed version of 1985’s “Tim” from the Replacements, and reexamines the “cruel paradox: The Replacements could have been famous if only they hadn’t been the Replacements.”

Minneapolis city council member Andrew Johnson begins a new job on October 10:

JUST IN: Minneapolis City Council member @CMAndrewJohnson will start a new job on Oct. 10 Johnson’s not running for re-election, but suggests he’s scaling back his council involvement and would allow successor to be sworn in early after Nov. 7 election (per his newsletter) pic.twitter.com/DnqXhuWQoF — Kyle Stokes (@kystokes) September 25, 2023