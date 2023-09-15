Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

From CNN: In Wisconsin, the Senate voted Thursday to remove Meagan Wolfe, the state’s top elections administrator, from office following years of criticism from Donald Trump supporters blaming her for the former president’s loss in 2020. ABC News reports that the Wisconsin Attorney General has filed a lawsuit on Wolfe’s behalf.

A man was captured in southern Minnesota after shooting an Iowa police officer who was attempting to arrest him on a harassment charge, Associated Press reports.

After amending the penalties, the St. Paul City Council has advanced a proposal to ban smoking in city parks and 25 feet from places of employment, Bring Me The News writes.

From Sahan Journal: New census data shows that the number of people of color living in Minnesota is growing, and while unemployment rates for communities of colors are declining, those communities continue to face disparities in income levels.

Article continues after advertisement

Like the rest of the country, Minnesota is struggling with a lack of supply of ADHD medication as manufacturers are struggling to keep up with increased demand, Mpls.St.Paul Magazine reports.

MPR profiled chef Freddie Bitsoie about being the inaugural chef-in-residence at the North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems food lab, started by Owamni chef and founder, Sean Sherman.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are ending their partnership with WCCO after more than a decade. Star Tribune reports that the Wolves will try a “super non-traditional” partnership during a one-year trial.

Nick Serati at Thrifty Traveler explains what Delta’s new announcement on the SkyMiles Medallion program means for fliers.