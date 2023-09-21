Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

From Twitter/X: Mike Norton, the vice chair of the Minneapolis DFL, is stepping down, citing his frustration with endorsement for candidates and “irregularities” with the process. “Unfortunately, my tendency to be outspoken has been problematic and I don’t want to be a distraction to the local party unit or for my conduct to be dilutive to the work of the volunteers that make up the Minneapolis DFL,” Norton wrote.

Two girls, age 10 and 11, were behind the “concerning” voicemails to an Edina school Wednesday, prompting the closure of three campuses. Kare11 writes that the girls were not current or former students in Edina and they have been released to their parents.

As many cities work to implement bans on public use of marijuana, Faribault chose not to take action to ban public consumption in parks, sidewalks and other public places as long as there are no children around, per Faribault Daily News.

Duluth News Tribune reports that a recent study shows a nearly 21% vacancy rate for office space in the city. Mayor Emily Larson hinted at an announcement coming this week to convert some office space into housing on Superior Street.

Thanks to a few big ticket events like Taylor Swift, Minneapolis saw a surge in hotel occupancy this summer, reaching pre-pandemic numbers, per Fox9.

Stillwater residents are not happy about recent changes to parking downtown. Star Tribune reports that a new passport parking system is causing confusion about the availability of free parking spaces. The city says that sixty percent of parking is free downtown.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has lost its top spot as the best mega airport in the country. Fox9 reports that Detroit beat MSP by just four points according to a J.D. Power satisfaction study.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that the Faribault City Council did not vote to allow public consumption of marijuana, but rather chose not to take action on a ban, therefore allowing public consumption to continue under state law.