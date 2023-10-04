4 Minnesotans charged in catalytic converter theft ring

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

David Griswold at KARE 11 is reporting four Minnesotans were indicted for their roles in a lucrative multi-million dollar scheme to transport stolen catalytic converters to buyers in several states. John Charles Kotten of Hutchinson, Justin Tyme Johnson of St. Paul, Soe Nye Moo of St. Paul and James Dillon Jensen of Minneapolis are all charged with conspiracy to transport stolen property interstate.

Steve Swanson at WCCO reports a 24-year-old man and a police officer exchanged gunfire late Tuesday night near the shores of Lake Harriet, according to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board. The shooter was later taken into custody.

Deena Winter and Nafi Soumare at the Minnesota Reformer reached out to candidates in all 13 Minneapolis city council wards to ask about renovating or replacing Target Center, as requested by new Timberwolves owners Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore.

Meridith McGraw and Alex Isenstadt at Politico have the behind-the-scenes drama of how former President Donald Trump sunk House Majority Whip Tom Emmer’s bid for house speaker.

Melissa Olson at MPR News reports Owamni chef Sean Sherman was honored Tuesday evening with the Julia Child Award for culinary activism and innovation.

Hannah Ward at the Star Tribune reports a celebration of the reopening of the 105-year-old 3rd Avenue Bridge in downtown Minneapolis will be held by MnDOT on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.