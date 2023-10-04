4 teens shot, 1 fatally, on St. Paul’s Greater East Side

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Mara H. Gottfried at the Pioneer Press reports four teenagers were shot, one of them fatally, on St. Paul’s Greater East Side on Wednesday night. No one was immediately under arrest.

Tess Owen at Vice reports at least eleven schools or school districts that were targeted by the account “Libs of TikTok” over anti-LGBTQ grooming conspiracies last month received bomb threats just days later. Anoka-Hennepin School District was targeted in posts on September 13 and 14, and received a bomb threat by email on September 15.

Via Bring Me the News: Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office announced that it had filed an Assurance of Discontinuance against The Kitchen Kingz, a Stillwater nonprofit that removed high-end appliances from kitchens to repurpose and sell. An investigation found that the organization had not donated any money to charity since it was formed two years ago.

Via the Associated Press: A man illegally brought a handgun into the Wisconsin Capitol, demanding to see Gov. Tony Evers, and returned at night with an assault rifle after posting bail.

Kyre Johnson at MPR News reports after piling up all of the snow at the end of the winter season, Trollhaugen ski park’s “snow scientists” covered it up with 2 feet of thick straw with hopeful wishes it would survive the summer heat. This weekend, Trollhaugen begins the process of uncovering the massive pile and hauling the snow back up the slopes with dump trucks.

Neal Justin at the Star Tribune reports 27-year-old Ubah Ali will be the first Somali-American to become an on-air reporter in the Twin Cities TV market.

Also in the Star Tribune, Matt McKinney reports customs officials at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport seized a box of giraffe feces from an Iowa woman hoping to make a necklace out of it.