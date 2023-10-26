Allina hospital nurses picket in opposition to proposed staff reductions

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Kilat Fitzgerald at KSTP reports the Minnesota Nurses Association says its members plan to hold informational pickets on Thursday to address their concerns over what they say are Allina Health’s plans to close services and cut staff.

Tommy Wiita at Bring Me the News reports Liberty Mutual, one of the largest insurance companies in the United States, owes about $7.7 million to tens of thousands of policyholders as a result of an investigation by the Minnesota Department of Commerce.

Rochelle Olson at the Star Tribune is reporting Rep. Michelle Fischbach is seeking to replace new House Speaker Mike Johnson as the vice chair of the Republican Conference.

Mara Gottfried at the Pioneer Press reports two Roseville Area High School students were found with guns in unrelated incidents Monday, according to charges filed Tuesday.

Matt Sepic at MPR News is reporting Judge Nancy Brasel has allowed Liban Yasin Alishire, a defendant convicted in the Feeding our Future case, to travel to east Africa to sell property in order to make restitution payments.

Becky Z. Dernbach at Sahan Journal has interviews with all seven St. Paul school board candidates. This November, voters will pick four members of the seven-person school board.

David Schuman at WCCO profiles Minneapolis weightlifter Charles Griffen about how bodybuilding gave him structure and discipline following the death of his mother in 2012. Griffen will be participating in the Mr. Olympia bodybuilding competition next week.

Rohan Preston at the Star Tribune is reporting Detroit Lakes-born actor, writer and director Erik Jensen has been diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer. Jensen, an actor on “The Walking Dead,” directed the independent film “Rebel Girl” in Minnesota this summer.

Via the Associated Press: Surveillance footage from Tuesday shows a deer charging into a crowded Noodles & Company in Beloit, Wisconsin, around lunchtime, prompting diners to scatter. The animal then explored the dining area and kitchen before exiting out a back door opened by an employee.

Gov. Tim Walz received a text from his wife earlier today that their dog, Scout, somehow locked himself in a bedroom:

Texts from my wife. This damn dog. pic.twitter.com/YgDhEFHNXP — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) October 25, 2023