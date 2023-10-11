Astros over the Twins 9-1 in Game 3

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Phil Miller at the Star Tribune recounts the Twins’ harrowing loss to the Astros: “[Sonny] Gray, making what could turn out to be his final start as a Twin, was uncharacteristically hittable, giving up four runs in the first inning and five overall to pitch the Twins to the brink of elimination with a 9-1 loss to the Astros at Target Field.”

Alex Lassiter at the Minnesota Daily reports a team headed by researchers at the U of M has developed a new kind of MRI machine that produces images similar in quality to a standard machine while taking up much less space. The new machine separates into four pieces and fits into the bed of a truck, allowing it to be driven to remote communities.

Jay Boller at Racket spoke with the striking Allianz Field in-house production workers about walking out ahead of Minnesota United FC’s season finale on Saturday.

Ryan Faircloth at the Star Tribune reports Minnesota DFL chairman Ken Martin lambasted the Twin Cities chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America on Tuesday after the group shared a “statement of solidarity with Palestine” in the wake of Hamas militants’ attacks on Israel.

Article continues after advertisement

Joe Mazan at KSTP is reporting Tubman, the Twin Cities organization that helps survivors of domestic violence, is holding a Great Dreams Campaign to create a pet sanctuary at its Maplewood facility.

Mary Divine at the Pioneer Press is reporting Cottage Grove City Council Member Steve Dennis has closed his liquor store, moved out of the city, and is stepping down from the council.

Brianna Kelly at the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal has confirmed the White Castle at 100 W. Lake St., in Minneapolis, closed after its last day of operation Saturday.