Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Ryan Faircloth and Briana Bierschbach at the Star Tribune report a conservative political action committee (PAC) in Minnesota, Right Now Minnesota, spent zero dollars to help elect Republican candidates last year. Campaign finance reports show the PAC, which was established in 2017, spent almost all the money it took in last year on internet access and web hosting.

Andy Greder at the Pioneer Press reports that union workers in the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 745 picketed outside Allianz Field as an estimated 10-12 union workers did not report for their in-stadium shift at Minnesota United’s final MLS regular-season match in St. Paul on Saturday. The unionized employees serve on camera crews during Loons’ home matches and prevented the game against Los Angeles Galaxy from streaming on Apple TV’s Season Pass.

Tom Olsen at the Brainerd Dispatch reports Minnesota attorney James Patrick Carey, 64, was arrested Friday for allegedly hitting a construction worker on Interstate 35 and fleeing the scene. Carey is president and managing partner of SiebenCarey law firm, one of the oldest and largest personal injury practices.

Riley Fletcher at WCCO-TV reports a massive fire burned several businesses in Loretto, Minnesota, Friday evening. It took 15 fire departments to extinguish the flames.

Sharon Yoo at KARE 11 reports Trollhaugen ski resort in Wisconsin unveiled snow left over from last season for a group of skiers and snowboarders desperate to hit the slopes again.

Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield at WCCO-TV reports a Blake School sophomore helps senior residents of The Kenwood learn how to use technology. Over the last decade, the number of people over 65 who own smartphones has increased from 13% to 61%.

Kalli Hawkins at WTIP reports Arrowhead Animal Rescue continues fundraising for a new animal shelter for spring 2024 after its removal from the Grand Marais Recreation Park in 2021. Lost or surrendered pets have been housed in the Cook County Law Enforcement Center garage or foster homes.