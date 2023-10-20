Crews battling fire at former Kmart on Lake Street

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Crews were called to the former Lake Street Kmart early this morning where a fire had engulfed the building, per MPR News.

Star Tribune’s Dave Orrick reports Minneapolis City Council member Jamal Osman’s wife is named in a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Keith Ellison. The suit states that Ilo Amba created a nonprofit to feed children during the coronavirus pandemic but diverted the funds to herself and her family.

Ellison also named 22 other nonprofits in the suit and is seeking to permanently shut them down, per Bring Me The News.

Kare11 reports investigators in Filmore County believe that a woman’s identical twin sister was driving when an SUV crashed into an Amish buggy last month, killing two. Both sisters were on the scene and officers struggled to tell them apart.

Via Northern News Now: Gov. Tim Walz has appointed Steve Hanke to the Sixth Judicial District bench. Hanke is currently an attorney for the City of Duluth.

Article continues after advertisement

From Minnesota Reformer: Rep. Dawn Gillman’s nonprofit Let Them Play only raised $392,450, not the over $500,000 she claimed on her campaign website. Her website has since been edited to say “I raised nearly $400,000 in less than a year.”

Thanks to a new law and public awareness, catalytic converter thefts are trending down in Minnesota for the first time in years, KSTP reports.

Overdose deaths are slightly down, but remaining steady in Minnesota. Compared to the 1,354 deaths in 2021, Post Bulletin reports there were 1,343 deaths in 2022.

There was a surprise bison birth at Minneopa State Park this month, Mankato Free Press reports. Typically, bison are born in the spring.

The first Midwest Queer & Trans Zine Fest will take place this weekend in Minneapolis with artists from across the Midwest, per MPR News.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the name of the judge appointed to the Sixth Judicial Disrict.