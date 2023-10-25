Dean Phillips for president bus spotted in Ohio

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

From MPR: A bus was spotted in Ohio Tuesday with the words “Dean Phillips for President” and “Make America Affordable Again.” Phillips is considering a run in New Hampshire but has not officially announced he’s running for president.

Authorities are still unsure of the origin of the fire at the former Kmart on Lake Street. Bring Me the News reports there were no remains found in the abandoned building that is scheduled to redeveloped soon.

Minnesota Reformer has a story on how Minnesota moms are having to choose between their careers and staying home as child care costs rise and availability at child care centers dwindles.

KSTP reports Minnesota is among more than 30 states suing Meta for knowingly creating features that “purposely addict children and teens” despite claiming they were safe for young users.

In Ramsey County officials discovered 11 guns at an Airbnb while investigating a credit card theft, via Fox9.

A statue of a Native American chief has been returned to an Osceola, Wis. street after “locals weighed in with passionate and often personal reasoning about the chief statue,” per Star Tribune.

Via Pioneer Press: Cottage Grove has broken ground on a $39 million water-treatment plant to replace old wells that were bringing “forever chemicals” into the city’s water supply.

Iowa is claiming they are more midwestern than Minnesota according to a new study. Fox9 reports an Emerson College study found 96.7% of Iowans believe they live in the Midwest compared to 96.5% of Minnesotans.