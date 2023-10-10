Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Paul Walsh at the Star Tribune reports DNA testing led to a man being charged 20 years later for an alleged rape in a vehicle. Shawn P. Skie, 48, of St. Paul was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Ramsey County District Court and was released on an $80,000 bond Monday.

Nick Williams at the Star Tribune reports the Twin Cities Marathon cancellation is another financial hurdle for the organizers as operating costs outpace incoming revenue. This year, the cost to prepare for the marathon was up $500,000 compared to 2019.

Grace Koppen at WDIO reports St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth will start issuing badges to visitors for the safety and well-being of patients and staff starting Tuesday.

From the Brainerd Dispatch: The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking public input on the updated management plan for the Thief Lake Wildlife Management Area in Marshall County. Thief Lake covers 10,700 acres of high-quality wetland habitat and is an important destination for ducks and geese.

Article continues after advertisement

Via MPR: Red Wing on Indigenous Peoples Day celebrated the unveiling of a mural honoring the Dakota people. Painted on the outside of a city building, the mural is 60 feet long and 18 feet high.

Alexandra Simon at KARE 11 reports country singer Reba McEntire has partnered with farms in Minnesota and elsewhere to promote her book with … corn mazes.