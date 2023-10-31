Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Via The Associated Press and MPR News: Neck guards will be mandatory for players in English Ice Hockey Association leagues starting Jan. 1 after Hibbing native Adam Johnson died over the weekend when his neck was cut by a skate blade. And yahoo! sports reports some NHL and AHL players have started wearing neck guards following the news.

Caroline Cummings at WCCO-TV reports officials are celebrating a new state law that will take effect in about a year allowing for automatic expungement of certain non-violent crimes when people have not been charged with another crime during a certain period of time.

Mara Gottfried at the Pioneer Press reports it’s been one year without answers for the family of a missing 23-year-old from Eagan. Bryce Borca’s last known location was Fort Snelling State Park at the end of Yankee Doodle Road in Eagan.

MPR News’ Dana Ferguson says Gov. Tim Walz announced the state is dropping a requirement that applicants hold a college degree for 75% of state jobs.

Jack Dura of The Associated Press reports a former North Dakota lawmaker has been charged with traveling to Europe with the intent of paying for sex with a minor.

Josie Albertson-Grove at the Star Tribune reports the city of Excelsior is considering placing restrictions on short-term rentals like airbnb and VRBO to preserve more housing for full-time residents.

Billboard reports that the attorneys for Lizzo are calling a harassment lawsuit against the singer a “fabricated sob story” in a motion seeking to dismiss the case.