First responders file lawsuit against Minnesota’s state pension program

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Frederick Melo at the Pioneer Press reports a lawsuit was filed last week against Minnesota’s public pension system by an organization representing first responders saying it is “unlawful to retroactively change benefits for people (protected under an existing contract).” The Minnesota Duty Disabled Association contends disabled first responders under 55 are being punished for returning to work in occupations outside law enforcement or emergency response by having disability benefits reduced if their new income is more than their previous income.

Kirsti Marohn at MPR News reports state regulators will hold a series of public meetings this week on a proposal from Minnesota Power and Great River Energy to build a 180-mile, high-voltage line that would run from the Iron Range to Benton County. A few people have raised concerns about the transmission line’s potential impact on property values, farmland and wildlife.

Mara Klecker at the Star Tribune reports Minnesota public schools are implementing detectors in bathrooms and adding drug and alcohol counselors to help students quit vaping. In April, the Minnesota Department of Health launched a campaign in April to combat vaping, called “Hey Norm,” which encourages teenagers to call or text “Norm” to get advice on how to intervene if peers are vaping.

Morgan Reddekopp at KSTP-TV reports a crash on I-94 in St. Michael killed two women and injured three others on Saturday. A semi-truck heading westbound lost two tires, one of which hit a Nissan Rogue heading eastbound.

Article continues after advertisement

Declan Desmond at Bring Me The News reports Campiello Ristorante & Bar, an Italian fine dining restaurant in Eden Prairie, will be closing Dec. 31 after nearly 30 years of business. The owners, D’Amico & Partners, decided not to renew the lease.

Josh Lafollette at the Owatonna People’s Press reports an Owatonna man decorated his front yard on Lincoln Avenue with elaborate skeleton displays for October. The scenes change every day showing skeletons attending church service, having a bonfire or being flattened by a runaway lawnmower.