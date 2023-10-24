Former Mayo Clinic doctor accused of poisoning wife to collect insurance money

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

From KSTP: A former Mayo Clinic doctor has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of his wife. The complaint alleges that Connor Fitzgerald Bowman poisoned his wife to collect a life insurance policy.

A worker’s strike in Canada is causing a number of ships to linger in Lake Superior near Duluth as they’re unable to exit the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System, Duluth News Tribune reports.

Post Bulletin reports Rep. Brad Finstad is standing with Rep. Tom Emmer in his bid for House Speaker.

Minnesota has been named a technology hub along with 31 other states and Puerto Rico. A statement from the White House highlights Minnesota’s work in medical tech stating, “Minnesota as a global center for “Smart MedTech” by integrating artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science into medical technology.”

From Sahan Journal: The Attorney General’s office is investigating “potentially exploitative real estate transactions that have targeted Somali and Hispanic immigrant homebuyers in the state.”

Police are investigating a possible hazing incident involving the football team at Cooper High School in New Hope, per Fox9.

Former Minnesota Lynx player Tasha Butts has died after a battle with cancer, ESPN reports.

According to The Guardian, a British newspaper, Minnesota has the best crop artists as evidenced by the art on display at the Minnesota State Fair.

Star Tribune’s James Lileks writes in his latest column that the imminent closure of the YWCA downtown could mean the demolition of “one of the ugliest buildings downtown.”