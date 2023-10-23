Huntington Bank to close 11 branches in Twin Cities’ Cub Food stores

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Via Bring Me the News: Huntington Bank will close 11 branches at Twin Cities Cub Foods locations next year. Huntington says ATMs at those locations will remain open.

Via KSTP: Former Minneapolis police officer Justin Stetson will be sentenced Monday for beating Jaleel Stallings during the unrest after the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

Riley Fletcher at WCCO reports no injuries were reported after someone allegedly drove their vehicle through a crowd rallying near the intersection of Hennepin Avenue and Lyndale Avenue in support of Palestinians on Sunday.

Dana Thiede at KARE 11 reports former U of M star running back Mo Ibrahim is in a Baltimore hospital recovering from surgery after suffering an injury on a kickoff return during Sunday’s Lions vs. Ravens game.

Brittney Ermon at KSTP is reporting thieves have broken into the Eggroll Queen truck for the fourth time this year.

Erin Adler Star Tribune remembers Vernetta Benton, mother of music producer Terry Lewis, and “Momma B” to every child in her neighborhood.

Jared Kaufman at the Pioneer Press traces the 40-year history of Kowalski’s Markets.

J.D. Duggan at the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal has a members-only piece on the closing of the downtown Minneapolis Dairy Queen, citing lack of foot traffic.