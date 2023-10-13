Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Peter Cox at MPR News reports charges have been filed against a rural Benton County man accused of shooting five law enforcement officers during an hours-long standoff Thursday. Karl Thomas Holmberg, 64, of Glendorado Township, faces 12 counts, including six counts of first-degree attempted murder of a police officer and six counts of first-degree assault against a police officer.

Hunter Woodall at the Star Tribune reports that while Rep. Dean Phillips debates primarying President Joe Biden, DNC member Ron Harris and state Rep. Zack Stephenson are eyeing Phillips’ congressional seat.

Via WCCO: One of the American casualties from the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel is Minnesota native Cindy Flash. Her daughter, Keren Flash, says Hamas militants broke into her parent’s safe room near Gaza last weekend, murdering Flash, an advocate for Palestinian rights.

Callan Gray at KSTP has the story of dairy farmer and Washington County Commissioner Fran Miron recovering from triple bypass surgery and an aortic valve replacement using a bovine valve.

Via Bring Me the News: Northbound Interstate-35W between the 26th Street overpass in Minneapolis and Highway 280 in Roseville will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16.

Karen Scullin at FOX 9 looks into the haunted history of First Avenue. Employees, customers and even paranormal investigators say the site is very active with ghosts.

Eva Andersen at KARE 11 celebrates the tenth anniversary of a facsimile of Jason Voorhees, the villain of the “Friday the 13th” film franchise, being placed 112 feet below the surface at Louise Mine Lake.