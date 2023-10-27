Mayor Frey proposes yet another site for the Third Precinct

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Emily Baude at KSTP reports that on Friday morning Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced his team has met with the owner of 2633 Minnehaha Avenue, one of the original 29 sites that were outlined to potentially house the Third Precinct. The site would be available for $14 million.

Adam Uren at Bring Me the News reports the Bloomington Police Department has announced the launch of a “first-in-Minnesota” mental health rapid response pilot program, which will see an “immediate in-home therapy” offered to those in crisis at no cost.

Cody Matz at FOX 9 reports snowflakes fell from Detroit Lakes to International Falls, and up to 3 inches were reported from near Grand Forks, North Dakota, to Roseau.

Jennifer Hoff at KARE 11 reports that two sisters from Minnesota, Dr. Rosina Samadani, a health care technology entrepreneur, and Dr. Uzma Samadani, a neurosurgeon, recently debuted a roadside cannabis test, which several police departments across the country will use as part of a pilot program.

Tony Kennedy at the Star Tribune reports former Vikings cornerback Trae Collin Waynes has acquired upward of 3,500 acres of land in Buffalo County, Wisconsin. Waynes said his Home Grown Outfitters business has a waiting list of 3,000 would-be customers from around the country who are willing to pay upward of $7,000 to spend a few days in prime deer hunting territory.

In Dean Phillips for President news:

Tim Alberta at The Atlantic has a subscriber-only profile of Rep. Dean Phillips.

Former MinnPost reporter Sam Brodey at the Daily Beast has a gossipy story on Phillips’ antics aboard Air Force One in November 2021, including taking unauthorized selfies and calling relatives on the in-flight phones multiple times so they could speak to President Biden.

Eric Henderson at WCCO reports X, formerly Twitter, has reinstated the Phillips’ presidential campaign account, after it was temporarily suspended overnight for reasons yet to be explained.