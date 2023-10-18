Minneapolis business owners allegedly pressured to hire off-duty cops

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Minnesota Reformer has an extensive story looking into claims from small business owners who say they felt pressured to hire off-duty Minneapolis police officers at high rates for security.

Star Tribune reports the dam in Hinckley, Minn. will be demolished to allow a natural flow of the Grindstone River, and some river creatures, to be able to flow upstream.

The Minneapolis City Council has again delayed a vote on where to relocate the Third Precinct, via KSTP. Mayor Jacob Frey has been pushing for the council to approve the plan to move the precinct near its former location.

Minnesota ranks near the top for states with the most employees working from home at least one day a week, per Bloomberg.

Article continues after advertisement

From KTTC: The only grocery store in Hayfield is set to close at the end of the month.

Via MPR: In Grand Marais, the North House Folk School has a new building to accommodate the growing interest in “traditional Northern crafts” like blacksmithing, fiber arts, timber framing and more.

Also from the Strib: Development of George Floyd Square won’t happen until 2026, or possibly later, according to a timeline that was presented to the Minneapolis City Council on Tuesday.