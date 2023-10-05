Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Bring Me The News’ Adam Uren writes the City of Minneapolis is now taking feedback on design proposals for the redevelopment of the former Kmart on Nicollet Avenue. The former Kmart site is expected to be demolished next year with redevelopment beginning in 2025.

Hayley Raatsi at Northern News Now reports that Attorney General Keith Ellison is reviewing a proposed merger between Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System and one between St. Luke’s Duluth and Aspirus Health to ensure they are compliant with a new state law.

Time magazine’s Eric Cortelless writes that former President Donald Trump is not happy about U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer’s run for House Majority leader and is attempting to derail the candidacy.

St. Cloud Live’s Chief Content Officer announced this week that the digital news outlet will begin printing a weekly newspaper.

Melissa Whitler with Minneapolis Voices reports that declining enrollment is causing a deficit of $5.6 million in the food service fund at Minneapolis Public Schools.

Fox9’s Nick Longworth reports that a teenager who pleaded guilty to the fatal shooting of St. Paul father Michael Brasel was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Star Tribune’s Abby Sliva has a story about the Taylor Swift-ification of the NFL and whether the pop star will show up at this weekend’s Vikings-Chiefs game.