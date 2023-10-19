Minneapolis police officer accused of pursuing a sexual encounter while on duty; possibly leaving an emergency scene to do so

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Liz Sawyer at the Star Tribune reports: A Minneapolis police officer is under investigation for possibly leaving an emergency scene to have a sexual hook-up with someone he met on a dating app. “Text messages submitted to Internal Affairs — and obtained by the Star Tribune — reveal a conversation between the 28-year-old Fifth Precinct officer and an unidentified person during the course of a recent overnight shift, although the exact date is unknown. He shares an apparent photo of his penis and inquires whether the civilian would be interested in providing oral sex to ‘a cop in uniform.’”

Alfonzo Galvan, Gustav DeMars and Joey Peters at the Sahan Journal report: “More than 1,000 people gathered at the Minnesota State Capitol Wednesday evening for a peaceful “Stand with Palestine” rally. Protesters called for a ceasefire in Gaza and aid for the Palestinian people in the aftermath of a bloody explosion at a hospital in Gaza. Some protesters also called on elected officials in Minnesota to do more for the Palestinian people.”

From Bring Me the News, Sven Sundgaard, say it ain’t snow: Minnesota could be looking at the season’s first dusting by the middle of next week. “(Certain) models do produce some snow, somewhere in Minnesota next weekend. The European and Canadian models are just now within that 9- to 10-day range so it’s early days, but … it produces a trace/coating of snow for the Twin Cities and maybe a bit more northwest.”

Patrick Reusse at the Strib reports: The Minnesota Gophers baseball team will need to find a new home for early season games. “Coach John Anderson was informed that U.S. Bank Stadium, where his team hosts games before the weather improves, won’t be available in 2024.”

A story from Ross Dellenger and Dan Wetzel at Yahoo Sports: Did Michigan football steal the Gophers’ signs during its 52-10 drubbing of the hometown team? “The NCAA is investigating the Michigan football program for allegedly violating rules that prohibit teams from scouting, in person, future opponents, industry sources told Yahoo Sports.” No specific incidents of sign stealing were detailed.